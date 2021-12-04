Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 788 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.