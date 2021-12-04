Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 158.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

