Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 205 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $384.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

