Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 68 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $321.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

