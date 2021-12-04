RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,668,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

