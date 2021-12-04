Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGF. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RGF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

