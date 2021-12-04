Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

RLLMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

