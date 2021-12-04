REAL Price Up 15% Over Last Week (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $240,327.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007037 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

