Realio Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $399,865.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $399,865.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

