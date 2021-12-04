Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

