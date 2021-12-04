Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 665,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

