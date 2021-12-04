Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

