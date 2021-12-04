Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.51 or 0.99923929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.19 or 0.00683523 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

