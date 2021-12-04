Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Investec started coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDWWF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

