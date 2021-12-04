Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 14,518 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 847.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.17.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $17,868,238. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

