Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.