Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 4,560 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ARCE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.72. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

