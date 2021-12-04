Regents of The University of California Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. DoorDash makes up 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $187.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $10,814,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,718,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

