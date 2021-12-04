Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 1,040,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 842,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of C$200.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

