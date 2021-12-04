Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

REMYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 6,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

