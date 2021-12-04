Renaissance Capital Initiates Coverage on Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Cian has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

