Request Trading 8% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Request has a total market capitalization of $641.88 million and $351.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

