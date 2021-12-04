Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.20.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.09 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.81.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

