Research Analysts Offer Predictions for REX American Resources Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REX American Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

