Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

RSVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $120,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.