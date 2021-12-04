Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 117385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.98 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £205.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

