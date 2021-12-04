Reviewing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) and The Competition

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion $118.65 million 15.36 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.36

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.36% 23.27% 10.34% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors 142 706 1065 53 2.52

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.87%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.77%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

