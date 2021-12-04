Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Southwestern Energy and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 10 6 0 2.29 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.36, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -55.08% 324.52% 10.10% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 2.01 -$3.11 billion ($3.28) -1.39 Altex Industries $30,000.00 47.47 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.