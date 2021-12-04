Reviewing Red Violet (RDVT) and Its Rivals

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) is one of 375 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Red Violet to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet’s rivals have a beta of -2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet Competitors 2481 12608 23382 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Red Violet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Violet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.35% -2.47% -2.17% Red Violet Competitors -129.33% -151.49% -5.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million -$6.81 million 1,862.93 Red Violet Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -36.61

Red Violet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Red Violet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

