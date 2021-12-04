Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.97

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.97 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 9,981 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of £271.27 million and a PE ratio of 150.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

