Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

