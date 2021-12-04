Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

