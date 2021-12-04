Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $603,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $220.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

