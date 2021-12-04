Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 317 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.