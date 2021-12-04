Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NYSE NIO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

