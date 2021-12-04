Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 135 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 197.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

