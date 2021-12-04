Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

