Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

