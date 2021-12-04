Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
About Riverside Resources
