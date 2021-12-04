Rivetz Reaches Market Cap of $250,489.49 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $250,489.49 and approximately $587.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00237493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

