RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PTC worth $52,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

