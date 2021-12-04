RMB Capital Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $30.49 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

