RMB Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.