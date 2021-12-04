RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $327.43 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.27 and its 200-day moving average is $323.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

