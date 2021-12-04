RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,730.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

