Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,540 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $81,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.92 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.52 and its 200 day moving average is $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

