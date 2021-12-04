Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,792 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $78,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

