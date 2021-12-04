Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 231,523 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,523 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $139,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 665,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 221,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

