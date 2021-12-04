Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $133,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.