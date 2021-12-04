Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Fortinet worth $121,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

FTNT opened at $302.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

