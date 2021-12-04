Robert L. Creviston Sells 16,016 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $330,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGTI stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.